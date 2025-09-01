Rare veteran lands new role at Xbox Game Studios after Everwild cancellation

The executive producer of Rare’s cancelled Everwild has been given a new role inside of Xbox Game Studios.

Louise O’Connor, a 25-year company veteran who first worked on Nintendo 64’s Conker’s Bad Fur Day, was among those affected by Everwild’s cancellation, after overseeing the project since its inception a decade ago.

However, O’Connor has been given a new role inside of Xbox Game Studios as its Chief of Staff, which will see the former artist and animator support its various teams.

O’Connor was one of Rare’s most senior creators, having previously served as the UK studio’s head of animation and the head of its incubation team.

Notably, O’Connor’s boss of 13 years, former Rare studio head Craig Duncan, was appointed head of Xbox Game Studios last year.

Microsoft confirmed the cancellation of Everwild as part of significant company-wide layoffs in July, reportedly saw as many as 9.000 people laid off across all of its departments, including Rare.

As part of the cuts, many senior members of the Everwild team lost their jobs.

Notably, one senior creative affected by Everwild’s cancellation was Gregg Mayles. Mayles was by far Rare’s most experienced and influential game designer, and leaves the studio after more than 35 years.

Mayles was one of Rare’s earliest design hires, with his first credited game, Solar Jetman, released in 1990.

He went on to become one of the British studio’s most prolific and celebrated game directors, helming Donkey Kong Country and its sequel, Banjo-Kazooie and Tooie, Grabbed by the Ghoulies, and Viva Piñata.

Rare celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. So far, the studio has marked the occasion with special Xbox console themes and a booth at last month’s Gamescom.