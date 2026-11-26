Rare co-founder Tim Stamper has uploaded a new YouTube video going over archived documents for a cancelled Conker game.

In the video, Stamper goes through a folder full of concept art, which ranges from ideas for new characters and game mechanics to in-game renders related to Conker 64.

Stamper then reveals an early version of Conker 64 that was stored on a larger Nintendo 64 cartridge. The build is from 1998, and he says it was likely taken to an event to showcase the gameplay.

Conker 64, also known as Twelve Tales: Conker 64, was in development at Rare in the late 1990s, having been revealed in 1997. It was the precursor to what would become Conker’s Bad Fur Day, and from the concept art, you can see that it lacks the adult humour that the latter would become known for.

Much of the concept art appears to be for enemy ideas that were floated around during development, as well as abilities that Conker would have used to explore the world. The artstyle is quite similar to what we would get in Conker’s Bad Fur Day, as Rare stuck with the Banjo-Kazooie-like aesthetic, despite the mature rating.

Amidst the drawings, Stamper also shows how levels for Conker 64 were designed. Here, we can see that the map was drawn out and surrounded by handwritten notes detailing what the player would have experienced while playing through it.

After this, Stamper shows off the dev build that was stored on a cartridge in 1998. This appears to be the source of the gameplay that the video cuts between as he goes through the artwork, showing a game that very much looked close to completion before it was scrapped in favour of Conker’s Bad Fur Day.

Rare previously shared some footage of the scrapped Conker game on its YouTube channel in 2015. Prior to that, 30 minutes of gameplay was shared on the YouTube channel Rare Thief.

Stamper says that he will unbox more folders like this in future videos. These will cover Rare’s other projects from around this time, which could include Conker’s Bad Fur Day, Diddy Kong Racing, and the Banjo-Kazooie games.