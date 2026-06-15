Rambo could be the next major collaboration coming to Fortnite

Rambo could be the next guest character coming to Fortnite.

That’s according to a number of Fortnite leakers including Wenso, who posted what they claim to be a list of details on the cosmetics coming with the character.

According to them, the Rambo skin coming to Fortnite will include:

An outfit with three different styles (including one shirtless one)

A backbling called Explosive Tips Quiver, based on his explosive bow and arrow

A pickaxe called Survivalist Knife

A helicopter glider

An emote called Knife Prop

A Rambo-themed wrap

The character – who started life in 1972 novel First Blood and was then played by Sylvester Stallone in a total of five movies spanning 1982 to 2019 – has made cameo appearances in a number of other games in the past.

He appeared as a time-limited DLC skin in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty Warzon, as well as a DLC fighter in Mortal Kombat 11 alongside the likes of RoboCop, The Terminator and Spawn.

There have also been a number of official Rambo video games over the years, including Rambo: First Blood Part II on the Sega Master System, Rambo on the NES and Rambo III on the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis.

The most recent was Rambo: The Video Game, a light gun shooter based on the original trilogy which was critically panned, with a Metacritic score of 23-34 depending on the platform.

Fortnite’s current season, Season 7, has already seen a slew of crossover content being made available to players.

Guest characters and IPs introduced this season have included The Bride and Gogo from Kill Bill, Doc Brown and Marty McFly from Back to the Future, Vincent and Jules from Pulp Fiction, Lisa from Blackpink, Danny Phantom, Lego Ninjago, Playboi Carti, Kim Kardashian, SpongeBob SquarePants, Bleach, Batman Beyond, South Park, Adventure Time, The Office, Chappell Roan, KPop Demon Hunters and Power Rangers, to name just a fraction of them.