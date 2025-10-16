Quantic Dream’s first multiplayer game is Spellcasters Chronicles, a 3v3 strategy action game

Just hours after Quantic Dream president David Cage told players it was working on its first ever multiplayer game, said game has now been announced.

Spellcasters Chronicles is described as a “team-based 3v3 strategy and action game”, which has a fantasy setting.

Players take control of Spellcasters, who are “archetype-driven mages” with their own identities, roles and signature abilities including summoning creatures and casting spells. Players are able to fly around the arena to command the battlefield.

“Each match is played as a 3v3, fast paced 25-minutes showdown across mystical arenas of epic scale and verticality, where teams must capture altars to gain territory and destroy their opponents’ Lifestones to claim their victory,” the game’s description reads.

The game has a deck-building system where players can choose from a list of more than 50 spells and summons to apply to their character. They also have to choose one of the game’s Titans, which are large, powerful creatures who can affect the battle dramatically.

Quantic Dream is best known for its single-player narrative adventures like Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human, so a competitive multiplayer game is a sizeable departure from the studio’s usual output.

Acknowledging this, game director Gregorie Diaconu said: “Spellcasters Chronicles began as a creative experiment, an opportunity to channel our passion for storytelling into a shared, living world. While very different from our previous titles, it builds on what has always driven us – giving players the power to shape stories – this time in a collective manner.”

A closed beta for the game will take place later this year, and interested players can register on the official Spellcasters Chronicles website.

“We are honoured and excited to introduce Spellcasters Chronicles to players today, developed in our Paris and Montreal studios,” Quantic Dream founder and president David Cage said in a statement.

“Stepping into a new genre with a fresh artistic approach has been both a challenge and a source of growth, allowing us to evolve as a team. We now look forward to shaping the game further with players’ feedback and to perfecting this journey together.

“This project reflects the creative spirit and technical ambitions guiding Quantic Dream for nearly three decades. With Spellcasters Chronicles, we sought to bring a new form of gaming experience blending action and strategy to life, while exploring community-driven narrative.

“It has been an exploration of bold ideas, a chance to expand into social and multiplayer experiences, and an adventure shared by a new talented team of experts within our studios in Paris and Montreal who brought this original universe to life and are continuing to develop new experiences including Star Wars Eclipse.”