Quantic Dream denies Star Wars Eclipse is in trouble: ‘We’re continuing as planned’

Quantic Dream has denied its in-development RPG, Star Wars Eclipse, is in trouble, following claims from striking employees.

Last week, employees of the French developer were reported to have staged a strike outside its Paris HQ, in response to planned layoffs following the shutdown of online game Spellcaster Chronicles.

Notably, some of the striking employees spoke to GameKult and claimed that their action was also an attempt to save Star Wars Eclipse, which they alleged would not be able to be completed without the 115 workers said to be in line to be cut.

“We’re trying to save Star Wars Eclipse,” one developer said. “We could manage to release it with 115 additional people, and that wouldn’t be ‘overstaffed’: it’s what’s needed.”

In a statement issued to IGN, Quantic Dream has now denied that Star Wars Eclipse will be affected by its planned cuts. The studio said development on the game was “continuing as planned” with all “necessary resources” to complete it.

“As previously stated, the development of Star Wars Eclipse remains unaffected by the recent closure of Spellcasters Chronicles, a decision driven by the challenging market conditions in that segment,” a Quantic Dream spokesperson said.

“The development of Star Wars Eclipse is continuing as planned, with the full commitment of its team and all the necessary resources to complete its mission.

“Our priority is to ensure that employees affected by the restructuring process receive the appropriate support, care, and consideration. Out of respect for this ongoing process and for the employees concerned, we will not provide any further comment at this stage.”

Star Wars Eclipse was announced in 2021 at The Game Awards. Little has been shared about the game since its initial reveal trailer, and the game doesn’t have a release date.