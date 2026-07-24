PSN goes down hours after Marvel Tokon open beta goes live

The PlayStation Network appears to be down mere hours after the open beta for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls went live.

Players currently trying to access PSN on a PS5 console or via a game that requires a PSN sign-in – as Marvel Tokon does on PC – are currently being hit with error screens, with the error code WS-116486-6 on console.

On the PlayStation website, it’s stated that this error indicates that “there was an issue connecting to the server.” At the time of writing, the official support site is also loading intermittently.

The website Downdetector is also indicating that users have been reporting issues accessing PSN since 12 PM BST in the UK.

The currently available Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls open beta is the first time the public has been able to try the game on PC, though it is unclear if it is contributing to PSN’s current downtime.

Can't even play the damn game. pic.twitter.com/TUXxxnbWKc — DaRyo (@DaRyo1989) July 24, 2026

Currently, the official PlayStation Support social channel has yet to officially acknowledge the issue. A post on X (formerly Twitter) asking players for feedback on the game is being bombarded with replies from players unable to play.

Other players are reporting being able to sign in and access the game after several reattempts, and the rate of reports on Downdetector is slowly decreasing, so connections may be irregular instead of entirely inaccessible.

The official Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls X (formerly Twitter) account has now posted an acknowledgement of the issue and is pointing players toward its Discord for future updates.

To our Tōkon Warriors,



We're aware that some PlayStation players are experiencing login and network issues. Our team is actively investigating the problem and working to identify the cause. We'll share updates as soon as we have more information.



Thank you for your patience… — MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls (@MARVELTokon) July 24, 2026

The statement reads: “To our Tōkon Warriors, We’re aware that some PlayStation players are experiencing login and network issues. Our team is actively investigating the problem and working to identify the cause.

“We’ll share updates as soon as we have more information. Thank you for your patience while we work on resolving this.”