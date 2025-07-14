PSA: Donkey Kong Bananza spoilers are circulating, after early copies leaked

Donkey Kong Bananza’s street date has been broken, and significant game spoilers are beginning to circulate online.

Multiple social media users posted images showing they’d obtained early copies of the Switch 2 game over the weekend, and screenshots of unannounced game content are already being shared.

Those looking to avoid spoilers before Donkey Kong Bananza’s July 17 release date, then, may want to avoid social media or create a list of blocked topics.

Donkey Kong Bananza will be released on Nintendo Switch 2 on Thursday. Recently, Nintendo showcased new details and info on the Nintendo Switch 2 game, including the reveal of long-time series character Pauline, who will join DK on his adventure.

VGC published a hands-on preview with Donkey Kong Bananza earlier this month. We wrote: “Like Mario’s recent 3D outings, Donkey Kong Bananza will likely be greater than the sum of its parts – a cavalcade of ideas and mechanics that might not seem like much on their own, but together form a consistently entertaining adventure.”

Last week, Nintendo revealed more of the staff behind Bananza, including the news that Super Mario Odyssey’s director is serving as a producer on the game.

Kenta Motokura, who was the director of Super Mario Odyssey, has been revealed as one of the game’s producers. Donkey Kong Bananza is being directed by Kazuya Takahashi. Takahashi joined Nintendo in 2020, having previously worked on other open world titles.