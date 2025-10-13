PS6 and next Xbox console are both aiming for 2027 release, separate reports claim

Both the PlayStation 6 and the next Xbox console are planned for a 2027 release, according to two separate accounts.

KeplerL2 , an insider who has accurately reported on AMD hardware in the past, claimed in a NeoGAF thread that Sony‘s plan is to release the PS6 in 2027.

In a thread discussing Sony and AMD’s recent video explaining future technology, a discussion arose about Mark Cerny‘s claim that the new tech would be coming to “a future console in a few years’ time”.

When one user claimed that this meant 2028 at the earliest when taken literally, another user suggested that Cerny’s use of “a few” wasn’t necessarily to be taken literally, and that a 2027 release could be possible.

KeplerL2 agreed, saying that a 2027 release is “not just on the table, it’s the plan unless any unexpected delays happen”.

On the same day, hardware insider Moore’s Law is Dead [MLID] posted a video claiming to show the AMD Magnus APU, which he says is set to form part of Microsoft‘s next-gen Xbox console.

While discussing the specs of the chip, which he describes as cheap for a PC but expensive for a console, MLID stressed numerous times that the console is planned for a 2027 release.

“It is targeting a 2027 launch,” he said. “And I want to be clear, that since the recent Xbox Magnus videos and RDNA 5 videos I have put out there, I’ve heard from even more sources that Microsoft is talking to partners behind the scenes and just openly saying 2027 is when Magnus launches.”

The video also suggests, as per previous speculation, that Microsoft’s next console may be looking towards more of a console-PC hybrid setup rather than competing directly with PS6 as a straight console.

Discussing the console’s large APU (which combines the CPU and GPU on a single chip), he said: “It should be stronger than the PS6, but at the same time, it will also be more expensive because of this larger size and its use of bridge dies and likely a larger RAM capacity compared to the PS6, at least if it wants to work well as a PC console hybrid.

“But you know what? That’s okay, I think, because this time around Xbox is going to be much more than a console, it should also be something that can run more than just Xbox apps, and challenge the PC gaming market at least somewhat directly.”

In a separate video posted two months ago, MLID claimed that Sony is planning a PlayStation 6 handheld with Nintendo Switch style television docking capabilities.

Neither Sony nor Microsoft have shared much concrete information on their next-gen consoles yet, beyond confirmation that both are working on them and both are in partnership with AMD.