PS5’s three best-selling digital games in April 2025 were Microsoft titles

The top three best-selling digital games on PS5 last month were Microsoft titles, Sony has confirmed.

The latest monthly download chart posted on the official PlayStation Blog shows that in both the US / Canada and Europe regions, the three best-selling paid games on PS5 for April 2025 were from Microsoft-owned studios.

In the US and Canada, the top three games for April were The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Minecraft and Forza Horizon 5.

Meanwhile, in Europe the top three games were Forza Horizon 5, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and Minecraft.

The news will doubtless provide further validation for Microsoft and its decision to start releasing Xbox titles on other platforms, most notably its ‘rival’ platform PS5.

Last week during an earnings call, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella noted that the company’s games had the most pre-orders and pre-installs on both the PlayStation Store and the Xbox Store during the first quarter of 2025.

The company also reported that gaming revenue grew 5% compared to the same period the previous year, while Xbox content and services revenue grew 8% “driven by growth in Xbox Game Pass, Call of Duty and Minecraft“.

However, it also noted that Xbox hardware revenue declined 6% year-on-year, further highlighting the company’s shift in strategy to remain in the hardware business but also make its games available on multiple non-Xbox platforms.

Last month sales data estimates also suggested that the recently-released PS5 version of Xbox and Bethesda’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is the fastest selling version on any platform, selling at a greater rate than the Xbox and Steam versions released months earlier (though it should be noted that Xbox and PC owners could also both play the game via Game Pass).

The full PS5 charts for April 2025 are as follows:

PS5 download charts for April 2025: US & Canada

PS5 download charts for April 2025: Europe