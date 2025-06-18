PS5’s Stellar Blade is reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Stellar Blade is reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

That’s according to a new report, which claims that Stellar Blade developer Shift Up is currently developing a Nintendo Switch 2 port of the game, following its massive Steam success.

According to PlayForum (translated from Korean), the popular action game is currently in development for Nintendo‘s new console. This comes as developer Shift Up gifted hundreds of Nintendo Switch 2 systems to its employees.

Developer Shift Up told PlayForum that “nothing is confirmed” regarding the development of a Switch 2 version, but that it was “reviewing various possibilities internally.”

Sony Interactive Entertainment published Stellar Blade on both PC and PS5; however, it’s unknown if Sony will also publish a Switch version. While Sony has published some titles on Nintendo’s platform, it has yet to port its titles to the handheld system widely.

Due to the Nintendo Switch 2’s increased power, numerous modern third-party games have been announced for Nintendo’s handheld, and many more are expected to follow, which could suggest that Sony plans to port some legacy titles to the machine.

Third-party hits like Elden Ring and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade are coming to Nintendo’s platform, with open-world games like Cyberpunk 2077 already available on Switch 2.

Stellar Blade has enjoyed success since its move to Steam. The game, which was released on the platform last week, has quickly become PlayStation‘s biggest PC single-player success.

Earlier this year, Stellar Blade Shift Up confirmed it’s planning a sequel to the PS5 action game, with a projected release window that’s sooner than many might have expected.