PS5’s classic PlayStation themes are coming back this week

Sony has announced that the classic PlayStation themes, first debuted during the PlayStation 30th anniversary celebration, are coming back permanently starting this week.

Last year, Sony released a PS5 update that let players customise aspects of the console’s operating system based on different console generations.

This included the PS1 boot-up animation as a new start-up sequence, and a variety of themes based on PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4, or the 30th Anniversary, which could be applied to the home screen and other areas.

The themes were removed in January, at which time Sony said they would eventually return to the console permanently. The four themes, celebrating the history of PlayStation, will return to the PS5 on April 24 as part of a system update.

Sony has also announced Audio Focus, a new feature which “increases immersion by providing presets to amplify soft sounds to meet your hearing preferences, ensuring a clearer audio experience when using headphones or headsets,” according to Sony.

Sony has announced that the feature will include the following options:

Boost Low Pitch: Amplify low-frequency sounds like roaring engines and rumbling noises.

Amplify low-frequency sounds like roaring engines and rumbling noises. Boost Voices : Amplify voice chats, character voices, and other middle-frequency sounds.

: Amplify voice chats, character voices, and other middle-frequency sounds. Boost High Pitch: Amplify high-frequency sounds like footsteps and metallic noises.

Amplify high-frequency sounds like footsteps and metallic noises. Boost Quiet Sounds: Amplify low-volume sounds in a wide range of frequencies.

The audio focus feature is available when using headphones connected via USB or analogue jack. It is not supported for HDMI connections through TV, AV receivers, or soundbars.

Recently, Sony added animated backgrounds for Days Gone, Demon’s Souls, Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon: Call of the Mountain, Horizon: Forbidden West, Lego Horizon Adventures, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Rise of the Ronin, and Stellar Blade.