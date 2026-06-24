PS5 ‘shovelware’ studio says all its games are being removed due to Sony’s ‘stricter guidelines’

A Brazilian game studio accused of releasing ‘shovelware’ says its games are being removed from the PlayStation Store.

Afil Games, which claims its goal is to “create fun, casual, and accessible games”, has released more than 140 games on PS4 and PS5 including such titles as Piggy’s Farm, Snack and Quack, The Cute Whale, Axobubble and Slap the Rocks.

Some players have accused the studio of releasing cheap, low-effort games with PlayStation Trophies (including Platinums) that are extremely easy to earn.

The claim made is that players who care about collecting PlayStation Trophies are often tempted to buy them regardless of their quality, so they can quickly and cheaply build their collection of Platinums.

Sony has been clamping down on such titles in recent months, and in a statement on X, Afil Games has confirmed that Sony has blocked it from releasing any more games on PS4 and PS5 and will be removing its existing titles.

“We would like to share an important update regarding our releases for the PlayStation platform,” the statement reads. “As many of you may already know, since the beginning of this year PlayStation has been implementing stricter guidelines for publishing games on its platform.

“As a result of these new guidelines and their incompatibility with our business model, PlayStation has decided not to continue its partnership with Afil Games for future releases on the platform.

“Additionally, our games will be removed from the PSN Store in the near future.

“We would like to sincerely thank all PlayStation players who have supported us throughout this journey. Your enthusiasm and trust have played a significant role in our growth.

“We remain committed to bringing new experiences to our players through Xbox One, Xbox Series, Microsoft Store, and Nintendo Switch. We have several exciting projects in development and look forward to sharing more news with you in the near future.”