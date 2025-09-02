PS5 price is an ‘unexpectedly large’ barrier for Monster Hunter Wilds sales, Capcom president says

Monster Hunter Wilds sales have been hindered by the high price of the PlayStation 5, Capcom’s president says.

In an interview with Nikkei which was held in May but published on the site this weekend, Haruhito Tsujimoto was asked about the release of Monster Hunter Wilds and its initial sales of 10 million units in its first month of release.

Tsujimoto said the goal of 10 million units in the first month was an internal one at Capcom, so in that respect the sales were on track, but he also noted that continuing to build on these sales could be trickier given the price of buying current-gen hardware.

Replying to a question about having to build on that initial 10 million, Tsujimoto replied (via machine translation): “That’s correct. However, we also found that the ‘barriers to the PS5‘ are unexpectedly large.

“The console costs around ¥80,000 ($540). Factoring in the cost of software and monthly subscriptions, it comes to around ¥100,000 ($675) at the time of purchase. This is not an easily affordable price, especially for younger generations. This situation is not limited to Japan, but is similar overseas.

“Our next challenge is to overcome these barriers and get Monster Hunter Wilds to more people. Sales and other events will begin in the future, so we are currently developing a strategy to take advantage of these opportunities to boost sales throughout the year.”

Tsujimoto then acknowledged the Nintendo Switch 2, saying its success at a relatively lower price point shows that affordability is still crucial for customers. He didn’t hint at a potential Monster Hunter Wilds port for Switch 2, however.

“The Nintendo Switch 2 was released in June 2025 at a price of ¥49,980, and the response was better than we expected,” he said. “While prices vary by country, this reaffirms the high level of cost-consciousness among ordinary consumers.”

In the months since Nikkei’s interview with Tsujimoto was originally held, Capcom has struggled to continue momentum for Monster Hunter Wilds sales, selling only 477,000 copies between April and June.

Capcom acknowledged in its financial results in July that sales for Monster Hunter Wilds had been “soft” for the period, but attempted to put a positive spin on it by pointing out sales figures elsewhere in its catalogue.

“Regarding catalog titles, although sales were soft for Monster Hunter Wilds, the latest title in the series released in February this year, Monster Hunter Rise, a previous title in the same series, continued to see sales growth,” it stated.

“Moreover, following the announcement of the latest title in the flagship Resident Evil series in June, sales of titles in the same series continued to grow, led by Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4.