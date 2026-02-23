PS5 outsold Switch 2 in the US last month, as Black Ops 7 remained the best-selling game

PlayStation 5 outsold Nintendo Switch 2 in the US last month, a new report finds.

Data from Circana shows that PS5 led the US in January 2026 in both unit sales and total dollars, with Switch 2 in second place.

Compared to last January, PS5 sales were down 17%, Xbox Series X/S sales were down 27% and sales of the original Switch console were down 79%.

The presence of Switch 2 this year, however, offset these drops, meaning January’s overall hardware spend in the US was up 16%, a total of $248 million.

Overall US spending on video games as a whole last month was $4.3 billion, a 3% increase year-on-year. This is mainly due to a 23% increase in subscription services, which generated $596 million in revenue.

Some of this could be attributed to the fact that Xbox Game Pass is more expensive now than it was last January, following Microsoft‘s announcement in October 2025 that it was increasing the price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to 50%.

In terms of software sales, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 remained the best-selling game in the US for January 2026, while NBA 2K26 remained in second place. The highest-ranking new entry in a month that doesn’t traditionally see many high-profile game releases was Code Vein 2, which entered the charts in 11th place.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake also rocketed back up the charts from 225th to 9th, no doubt due to its release on Switch 2 and Xbox Series X/S.

The top 10 in the US last month were as follows (with the caveat that Circana’s information doesn’t include Switch or Switch 2 digital game sales):

US Top-Selling Games – January 2026