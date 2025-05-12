PS5 hit Stellar Blade is coming to PC with new features in June, according to leaked trailer

Shift Up’s PlayStation-published action game, Stellar Blade, is coming to PC next month with additional content.

That’s according to a trailer for the PC version that was reportedly published early, and archived by social media users.

According to the leaked trailer, Stellar Blade will release for PC on June 11 and include 25 new costumes, a new boss battle, support for DLSS and FSR, higher resolution textures, ultrawide support, and more.

Speaking during an earnings Q&A earlier this year, Shift Up said it expects Stellar Blade to sell more on PC than it did on PlayStation 5.

• 25 new costumes



• 25 new costumes

• New Boss Battle - Mann

• Higher resolution textures

• DLSS 4 and FSR 3

• Japanese and Chinese Voiceover

• Multi-frame generation

• Unlocked frame rate

“In the AAA game market, PC devices have a higher market share than consoles, so we expect the performance of the PC version to exceed that of the console version,” the company said. “We are particularly observing trends such as the significant expansion of the single-player action game market in the Asian gaming industry.

“We have identified and analyzed both successful and underperforming cases of console exclusives released on PC, and we are preparing to release the game in a way that ensures continued success in the PC market.”

Shift Up said it had taken steps to ensure the PC version’s success through “optimisation, enhancing user convenience, adding supplementary content, and tailored marketing strategies unique to Shift Up”.

It said it also planned to make sure the game runs smoothly in ultra-mobile PC environments, such as the Steam Deck or the Asus ROG Ally.