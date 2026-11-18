Sony has released a new system software update, right before the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

The version 26.07-14.23.00 update is available to download now, and comes in at just over 1.2 GB in size.

According to Sony, the new update is required for everyone who wants to play Grand Theft Auto 6, presumably meaning they will be locked out of the game until the system update is downloaded.

The single patch note for the update reads: “We’ve made some security fixes to the system software.”

This was the same patch note for the last two updates, which were both released within the last month. Version 26.07-14.20.00 was released on October 21, while version 26.07-14.22.00 was released on November 2.

The official PlayStation Support US account on X advised players: “Sony Interactive has issued a PS5 system software update that is required before playing Grand Theft Auto VI. Players should download this update prior to midnight on November 19 so that they’re ready to play on launch day, November 19.”

Sony’s quickfire PS5 system updates come in the wake of claims that hackers have been making progress in their attempts to jailbreak the PS5 hardware, making it possible to run illegal pirated copies of games on it.

By releasing a series of new system updates that add “security fixes” and insisting that players download them before they’re allowed to play Grand Theft Auto 6, Sony is presumably trying to block hackers from being able to rip, share and play pirated copies of GTA 6 on the console.

The current jailbreak methods reportedly only work on older versions of the PS5 firmware, so for now it appears that Sony’s plan to lock out pirates during GTA 6’s launch is working.