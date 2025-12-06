PS5 dominated Black Friday console sales in the UK, with PS5 Pro marking its best week since launch
Heavy discounting helped PS5 take over 60% of Black Friday console sales
PlayStation 5 was the big winner of Black Friday 2025 in the UK, with the console taking 62% of the console market during the week.
That’s according to NielsenIQ hardware sales data, published by The Game Business, which suggests that sales of consoles were up year-on-year during the sales period, with revenue up 14% and unit sales up 7%.
This was overwhelmingly driven by PS5, which did better this year than last, thanks partly to some pretty aggressive discounting from PlayStation.
The standard PS5 console was priced 21% lower compared to two weeks previously, while the Digital version was 34% lower. PS5 Pro, which was on sale at an all-time low price of £586, had its best week outside of its launch, according to NielsenIQ.
Xbox Series S and X accounted for 10% of the market during Black Friday week. Nintendo Switch 2 took a 23% share of the market during Black Friday, though at a higher average selling price, while Switch 1 took 5%.
The top-selling games of the week ending November 30, were as follows:
European Top Ten Unit Sales
- EA Sports FC 26 (EA)2. Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros)
3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Activision)
4. Battlefield 6 (EA)5. Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)
6. It Takes Two (EA)
7. Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)8. PokémonLegends: Z-A (Nintendo)*
9. NBA 2K26 (2K Games)
10. F1 25
European Top Ten Revenue
- EA Sports FC 26 (EA)
2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Activision)
3. Battlefield 6 (EA)
4. PokémonLegends: Z-A (Nintendo)*
5. NBA 2K26 (2K Games)
6. F1 25 (EA)
7. Ghost of Yotei (Sony)
8. Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros)
9. Spider-Man 2 (Sony)
10. Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 (Nintendo)*
* Digital data unavailable