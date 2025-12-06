PS5 dominated Black Friday console sales in the UK, with PS5 Pro marking its best week since launch

PlayStation 5 was the big winner of Black Friday 2025 in the UK, with the console taking 62% of the console market during the week.

That’s according to NielsenIQ hardware sales data, published by The Game Business, which suggests that sales of consoles were up year-on-year during the sales period, with revenue up 14% and unit sales up 7%.

This was overwhelmingly driven by PS5, which did better this year than last, thanks partly to some pretty aggressive discounting from PlayStation.

The standard PS5 console was priced 21% lower compared to two weeks previously, while the Digital version was 34% lower. PS5 Pro, which was on sale at an all-time low price of £586, had its best week outside of its launch, according to NielsenIQ.

Xbox Series S and X accounted for 10% of the market during Black Friday week. Nintendo Switch 2 took a 23% share of the market during Black Friday, though at a higher average selling price, while Switch 1 took 5%.

The top-selling games of the week ending November 30, were as follows:

European Top Ten Unit Sales

  1. EA Sports FC 26 (EA)
    2. Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros)
    3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Activision)
    4. Battlefield 6 (EA)
    5. Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)
    6. It Takes Two (EA)
    7. Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)
    8. PokémonLegends: Z-A (Nintendo)*
    9. NBA 2K26 (2K Games)
    10. F1 25

European Top Ten Revenue

  1. EA Sports FC 26 (EA)
    2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Activision)
    3. Battlefield 6 (EA)
    4. PokémonLegends: Z-A (Nintendo)*
    5. NBA 2K26 (2K Games)
    6. F1 25 (EA)
    7. Ghost of Yotei (Sony)
    8. Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros)
    9. Spider-Man 2 (Sony)
    10. Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 (Nintendo)*

* Digital data unavailable

