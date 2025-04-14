PS5 Digital Edition price has been increased in the UK, Europe and Australia for the second time

Sony has announced that it has increased the price of the PS5 Digital Edition again in some regions, effective immediately.

The PS5 Digital Edition now costs €499.99 in Europe, up from its previous price of €449.99 (an increase of €50).

Meanwhile, in the UK the console now costs £429.99, up from its previous £389.99 (an increase of £40).

This is the second time Sony has raised the price of the PS5 Digital Edition, having previously done so in 2022. The console originally cost €399.99 in Europe and £359.99 in the UK, meaning the new price marks a total increase of €100 / £70 since launch.

The standard PS5 console and PS5 Pro will not receive price increases in the UK or Europe for now.

Australia and New Zealand are also getting price increases today, on both the Digital and Standard PS5 consoles. In Australia the Digital Edition will now cost $749.95 (up from $649.95, and $599.95 before that) and the Standard Edition with disc drive will cost $829.95 (up from $799.95, and $749.95 before that).

One thing that will be getting a price cut, however, is the PS5 Disc Drive, which will be dropping to £69.99 in the UK and €79.99 in Europe.

In a statement on the official PlayStation Blog, SIE vice president of global marketing Isabelle Tomatis said in a statement: “With a backdrop of a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates, SIE has made the tough decision to raise the recommended retail price (RRP) of the PlayStation 5 console in select markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Australia and New Zealand.”

Sony notes that certain other markets in EMEA may also get price increases, but hasn’t given more detail.

Sony previously increased the price of PS5 in select regions in August 2022, with both the Digital and Standard editions getting hikes in the UK, Europe, Australia, Japan, China, Mexico and Canada, but not the United States.

Indeed, this is the second time the US has escaped a price increase of this nature, though when Sony released the Slim edition of the PS5 Digital it launched in the US at $449, instead of the $399 the non-Slim version launched at.