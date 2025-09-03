PS5 Digital Edition consoles are reportedly getting a quiet storage downgrade

Sony is reportedly planning to downgrade the storage included in new digital edition PlayStation 5 consoles in Europe.

Starting this month, the digital edition of the PS5 – which doesn’t include a disc drive – will come with 825GB of SSD storage, down from the 1TB included with current PS5 consoles, according to the ever-reliable Billbil-Kun.

The revised 825GB PS5 Digital Edition will reportedly go on sale in Europe starting on September 13. Crucially, it will cost the same price as the current 1TB Digital Edition console in Europe: €499.

According to Billbil-Kun, the standard edition PlayStation 5 console will retain its 1TB of SSD storage for the time being.

It’s likely that the storage reduction is a means of avoiding further price increases for PlayStation 5 in the current challenging trading climate. In Europe, the Digital Edition console has seen its price increased twice, most recently earlier this year. PS5 Digital Edition currently costs €100 more than it did at launch five years ago.

Sony also increased the price of PS5 consoles in the US recently; however, there’s yet no suggestion that the console will receive a storage reduction outside of Europe, according to Billbil-Kun.

The PlayStation 5 is the latest piece of consumer tech to be impacted by global economic issues.

Sony previously increased the price of PS5 in select regions in August 2022, with both the Digital and Standard editions getting hikes in the UK, Europe, Australia, Japan, China, Mexico and Canada, but not the United States. Then, in 2025, it again raised prices in multiple regions.

Last month, Nintendo raised the price of its original Nintendo Switch hardware, with the standard units increasing in cost by $40, the OLED model by $50, and the Switch Lite by $30.

Nintendo has been assessing market conditions for some time now, most notably with regard to US President Donald Trump’s ongoing trade tariff decisions.