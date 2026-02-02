PS5 console exclusive Nioh 3 could appear on other systems as soon as August

Nioh 3 could end up being released on other consoles as soon as this summer, according to small print spotted on a PlayStation trailer.

The Nioh series has always been exclusive to PlayStation and PC, with Team Ninja never releasing them on any other consoles.

However, Nioh 3 – which will be released on PS5 and PC on February 6 – could eventually break this trend.

That’s according to a new trailer released on the official PlayStation YouTube channel, which details some of the game’s features.

As spotted by TheGamer, the trailer ends with small print which states that the game’s PS5 console exclusivity apparently only lasts until the start of August, after which time it could appear on other systems.

“Also available on PC,” the small print reads. “Not available on other consoles until at least 6 months after February 6, 2026.”

Although this isn’t necessarily confirmation that Nioh 3 will be released on either Xbox Series X/S or Nintendo Switch 2, it does at least suggest that it could be possible from August onward.

Should this happen, it would signify a change in stance on the Nioh series releasing on any console other than PlayStation. While developer Team Ninja often releases its games on numerous consoles, the Nioh series has remained firmly PlayStation-only.

This was certainly still the case back in 2022, when VGC interviewed Nioh director Fumihiko Yasuda when he was promoting the release of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

When we asked if there was any chance of the Nioh series ever coming to Xbox in the future, Yasuda answered: “There’s nothing really to note about that. Currently, there’s not really too much of a possibility of having Nioh on Xbox platforms, but we do hope Xbox fans enjoy Wo Long and look forward to that game coming out.”

Of course, this six-month exclusivity period for Nioh 3 doesn’t necessarily mean an Xbox release will follow – if it does indeed see a release on another platform, it could be Switch 2 instead.

Nioh 3 will be released on PS5 and PC on February 6, and sees players controlling Tokugawa Takechiyo as he fights yokai and other ghostly creatures on his way to the role of Shogun.