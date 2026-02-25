PS5 and PC players can try PlayStation’s two big upcoming live service games this weekend

PlayStation has confirmed that a closed playtest for its newly announced multiplayer spin-off, Horizon Hunters Gathering, will take place this weekend.

The test will run between Friday, February 27, and Sunday, March 1, on PC and PS5, and to join, you’ll need to sign up for the PlayStation Beta Program.

As previously announced, players will be able to play Hunters Gathering solo with NPCs, or with other players in co-op, but only the latter will be available in the upcoming public testing.

The test will include three playable Hunters, two game modes, one explorable environment, and access to The Gathering, a shared social space.

Simultaneously, another big upcoming Sony release, Bungie’s Marathon, is running an open preview weekend, from February 26 to March 2, on PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC.

The Server Slam will include two zones (Perimeter and Dire Marsh), opening contracts for five of Marathon’s factions, all six Runner Shells, solo queue, proximity chat, and more, according to Bungie.

Those who join the Server Slam will be able to unlock rewards for the full game, including a special emblem and player banner, and a tiered gear package which includes weapons, body implants, and more.