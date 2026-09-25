Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is free to play in its entirety on Switch for the next week

Nintendo has announced its latest Game Trials title.

As part of the Nintendo Switch Online service, Nintendo occasionally lets subscribers play games for free as part of its Game Trials service.

This involves being able to download the game in its entirety and have access to the full product, without restrictions, until the trial period ends.

The latest game to be chosen for the Game Trials service is Ubisoft‘s Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, which can be downloaded now.

The trial period for this game ends on Wednesday, September 30 at 23:59 PT, meaning players have just under a week to play it.

Given that How Long to Beat estimates that a full playthrough of the game takes around 16 hours to reach the game’s credits, it may be a little tight for most players to complete the game in that time unless they play it all weekend.

It should be long enough to see a substantial amount of the game, however, and decide whether it’s worth buying it to reach the end.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was released in January 2024 to a positive critical reception, and currently has a Metacritic score of 86.

Unleash your inner warrior in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, dashing in as a Game Trial from tomorrow, September 24th!#NintendoSwitchOnline members can download the full game for free: https://t.co/Nw87iOxAAE pic.twitter.com/3dgpojjNaX — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) September 23, 2026

However, the 2.5D action platformer had been met with a negative reaction by the gaming community ever since its first trailer was released during Summer Game Fest in June 2023, which received just 20% likes on YouTube.

Ubisoft disbanded The Lost Crown team in October 2024, stating that “most of the team members who worked on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown have shifted to other projects that will benefit from their expertise”.

A report at the time claimed that the game’s initial sales were lower than expected, meaning any possibility of a sequel was effectively ended within weeks of the first game’s release.

VGC’s Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review declared it”2024’s first hidden treasure”, stating: “Prince of Persia was long in need of a resurrection, and in The Lost Crown, it’s found it. Excellent platforming, clever puzzles and a huge map make one of the best Metroidvania games in years, and kicks off 2024 in style.”