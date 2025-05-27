Previously cancelled Destined Rivals Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Boxes being reinstated

Previously cancelled Pokémon Destined Rivals Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Boxes are being reinstated as “scalper” orders are cancelled en masse.

VGC can confirm that some customers who previously had their order of the Destined Rivals Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Boxes cancelled are now being charged for the item.

Affected customers can verify whether or not their order has been restored by checking their order history on the Pokémon Center website.

This is believed to be because the Pokémon Center has cancelled orders that it believes have broken its terms and conditions. These conditions forbid customers from making multiple accounts to bypass the purchase limits on select items.

VGC understands that stock that was freed up from these cancelled orders is being reassigned to customers who only purchased one box, per the conditions, and subsequently had their orders cancelled.

In recent months, the Pokémon Center has faced significant issues with widespread scalping, resulting in virtual queues that have at times caused customers to wait hours for the chance to purchase in-demand cards.

The Pokémon Company has vowed to fix the problem, promising to reprint popular sets so that more customers have a chance to acquire the cards, and the secondary market value drops, theoretically freeing up more stock.

Pokémon Destined Rivals will be released on May 30 at all major retailers. Following this, Pokémon Black Bolt and Pokémon White Flare will be the English Pokémon TCG’s first-ever dual set when they release in July. The set will feature all 156 Unova Pokémon and will introduce a brand-new rarity.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game will close out the Scarlet and Violet era with Black Bolt and White Flare later this year.