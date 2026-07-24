Previously cancelled Age of Empires 3 DLC expansion has been re-announced and releases in September

Ages of Empires 3: Definitive Edition’s The Baltic Powers DLC has been re-announced.

The DLC expansion has had a troubled development, but after a delay and a cancellation, it’s finally set to launch in a month and a half.

The news was announced on the Age of Empires blog, which said that The Baltic Powers Expansion will launch on September 10, 2026.

The DLC comes with “two new civilizations, new Challenge Scenarios, new game modes, more than 25 maps, and over 50 hero customizations.” The two new civilizations are the Danes and the Poles.

In addition, an open beta is currently available on Steam for Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition players. The game is free to play on Steam until August 13, meaning new players can download and access the open beta to test the new content for free for a limited time. Instructions for accessing The Baltic Powers open beta are available on the Age of Empires blog.

The Baltic Powers expansion was initially announced in February 2024 at the New Year New Age event, and was set to release the same year, but was delayed in October 2024. In January 2025, the DLC was officially cancelled.

As a result, the recent announcement and available open beta has come as quite the shock to dedicated Age of Empires 3 players who have been monitoring the situation.

Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition is also available via Xbox Game Pass.