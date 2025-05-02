President of France praises Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 for showing ‘French audacity’

French President Emmanuel Macron has praised Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 for its success.

The game’s official Instagram page posted a bilingual message on Thursday thanking players and referring to the game’s French heritage.

“Quelle semaine de folie – merci à toutes et à tous”, it wrote (“What a crazy week – thank you to everyone”.)

“It’s been seven days since we launched Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. What a pleasure it’s been to see players from all over the world experiencing the game. We hope you’ve enjoyed spotting the nods to our home country throughout.

“Fiers de partager cette aventure avec vous.” (We are proud to share this adventure with you.)

Macron replied to the post from his own official Instagram account, praising the studio for hitting the 1 million sales milestone so quickly.

“One million copies sold and currently one of the highest-rated games in history, and yes, it’s French,” Macron wrote (via machine translation).

“Congratulations to Sandfall Interactive and all the creators of Expedition 33. You are a shining example of French audacity and creativity.”

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was released on April 24, and has enjoyed widespread critical acclaim with a Metacritic score currently standing at 93 on Xbox Series X/S, 92 on PS5 and 90 on PC.

The game sold more than 500,000 copies in its first 24 hours, and two days later passed the 1 million units shipped milestone. This number doesn’t take into account the number of players on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

It’s described by the studio as a “reactive turn-based RPG that will transport you to a beautiful, surrealist new world inspired by France’s La Belle Epoque – a period famous for its stunning and lavish contributions to the country’s world-renowned culture of art.

“As a member of the Expeditioners, who are embarking on an impossible quest to end the Paintress’ cycle of death, you’ll journey through a vast and beautiful fantasy world where you’ll battle deadly adversaries, befriend fabled creatures, and discover traces of those who came before.”