Pre-order Football Manager 27 for 20% off on Fanatical with our code

Pre-orders for Football Manager 27 have now opened, and players can get it for a 20% discount through Fanatical and VGC.

The game’s full price on PC will be £49.99 / €59.99 / $59.99, but Fanatical is offering a 16% discount on its site, allowing players to pre-order the game for £41.99 / €50.39 / $50.39.

By pre-ordering on the site through VGC via our link here, however, a code will be automatically applied which bumps the discount up to 20%, meaning a final price of £39.89 / €47.87 / $47.87.

Sega and Sports Interactive have promised numerous improvements to Football Manager this year, including a clearer user interface and a more intuitive full-screen experience, which should result in fewer clicks.

During match day itself, Sega says “dynamic new cutscenes bring more variety and anticipation to the pre-match build up, while major updates to crowds, weather, and lighting elevate the atmosphere, making every match its own big occasion”.

For players who wish to try the game out first, the Football Manager 27 Launch Preview has also just launched, allowing players to try the game out for five days.

This preview period ends on November 3, with the game releasing properly a week later on November 10.

Fanatical also has a Halloween-themed Build Your Own Frightmare Bundle ongoing, which lets players customize their own bundle from a selection of 14 horror games (note: VGC receives commission for affiliate links).

Buying two games from the bundle – which includes the likes of Prey: Deluxe Edition, The Evil Within 1 and 2, and the Doom + Doom 2 bundle – costs £6.66 / $6.66 / €6.66, while buying four games costs £11.66 / $11.66 / €11.66, and buying six costs £16.66 / $16.66 / €16.66.