Pragmata gets a new gameplay trailer, but still no release date

Capcom has released a new gameplay trailer for Pragmata, but it didn’t come with a confirmed release date.

Capcom first announced Pragmata – a rare original IP from the publisher best known for Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, and Street Fighter – back in June 2020. Since then, it’s been delayed multiple times, and it’s now due in 2026.

However, despite opening its Capcom Online Program presentation from Tokyo Game Show with a new gameplay trailer for Pragama, the publisher didn’t announce a release date for the game, meaning its vague ‘2026’ release window remains intact.

The new Pragmata trailer shows the Shelter, which Capcom describes as “your home base… to upgrade and unlock your abilities, and much more. Build your arsenal and prepare for what awaits you on the lunar research station.”

It also shows protagonists Hugh and Diana engaging in combat, taking on an enemy with the game’s unique puzzle-based attack mechanic.

VGC recently played Pragmata at a media preview event and shared our impressions of the game.

“Pragmata’s short demo felt unique, polished, and left us wanting more,” we wrote. “There are question marks about how its ideas will shake out across an experience likely in excess of tens of hours, but with Capcom’s unblemished modern track record, you’d be hard pushed not to have faith that it will follow through on its ideas.”