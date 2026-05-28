Pragmata director says ‘of course’ he’d like to make a sequel, ‘but I’m not the one who decides’

The director of Capcom’s sci-fi shooter, Pragmata, has said he’d like to make a sequel, but noted that any such plans would need to be agreed upon by the publisher.

The critically acclaimed action adventure game was released last month and quickly sold a million copies in its first weekend, according to Capcom, and then a further million within its first 16 days on sale.

Pragmata director Yonghee Cho and producer Naoto Oyama were asked by GamesRadar in a recent interview whether they’d like to work on a sequel to the game.

Producer Oyama gave a diplomatic answer, saying, “I honestly don’t know what the future holds. Like you said, it’s only been a month since Pragmata went on sale, so honestly, what I’m focused on is just trying to get as many people to experience Pragmata as I can. I’m focused on Pragmata itself.”

Director Cho was more open, telling the site: “Of course I’d love to see a sequel. But I’m not the only one who decides, so unfortunately I can’t really comment beyond that,” adding that this was his “own personal opinion on the matter.”

The director’s comments follow encouraging words on the future of the Pragmata franchise made by Capcom USA’s COO, Rob Dyer, who said during a public panel in April that its success meant that the company has “got another IP”.

In a recent press release, explained that because Pragmata is a new IP, it had to build early interest in the game in a number of ways to ensure it would sell well from the start, including the release of a demo long before the full release, and a Switch 2 port on day one rather than later in the game’s life.

“A completely new IP, Pragmata was developed primarily by a team of younger Capcom developers, who created an innovative gameplay experience by fusing action gameplay with puzzle elements set within a distinctive world ruled over by artificial intelligence, ” Capcom stated last month.

VGC’s Pragmata review says the game feels like the type of shorter single-player adventure that was released during the Xbox 360 era, noting that this is a good thing.