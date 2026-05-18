Port specialist Virtuos says it wants to bring GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 to Switch

The studio technical director at remaster and port specialist Virtuos says he’d like to bring two of Rockstar’s biggest games to Nintendo Switch.

The developer – which is headquartered in Singapore but has other studios located around the world – has built a name for itself in recent years for its high quality remasters and ports.

In a new interview with Pocket Tactics, Virtuos‘s Andy Fong was asked which games he’d like to see Virtuos working on in the future.

“[The] team is eager to adapt Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 for the Nintendo Switch,” Fong replied.

“We’re personally big fans and believe these games can shine again on the Switch, delighting even more players.”

Grand Theft Auto 5 has currently sold 225 million copies across all formats, while Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold 82 million. Ports of either game to Switch (or Switch 2) could bump those figures even higher if players decide to buy them for handheld play.

Virtuos has worked with Rockstar before – in 2017 the studio developed ports of Xbox 360 and PS3 game LA Noire for release on Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Other Switch ports the studio has worked on have included XCOM 2 and The Outer Worlds.

It’s perhaps best known these days, however, for its work on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 released for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

It also co-developed The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered alongside Bethesda Game Studios, bringing the 2006 action RPG to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC last year.

A Switch 2 version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is currently in development for release later this year, but it doesn’t yet have a firm release date.