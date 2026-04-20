Polymega Remix, a legal way to emulate your retro games on PC, is shipping next month

Polymega manufacturer Playmaji has announced that the long-promised Polymega Remix will be released next month along with the Polymega App.

Polymega is an emulation-based console which was originally released in May 2021, and lets players rip their own physical cartridges and CDs to its hard drive.

The $450 console has numerous add-on Element Modules, each of which adds a new cartridge slot and controller support for a different retro console (such as NES, SNES, Mega Drive / Genesis, TurboGrafx-16 / PC Engine, N64, Atari 2600 and Atari 7800).

However, the company has continually suffered from stock issues, while some players have found the $450 price too high for what’s essentially an emulation device.

Polymega Remix is Playmaji’s attempt to address both these problems, offering a lower-cost device which it says has already completed mass production and is “on its way to our facilities from our factory overseas”.

Remix, which is priced at $199, features the same support for CD titles and Element Modules, but instead connects to other devices – starting with Windows PCs and handheld devices – and uses their processing power to run its emulators through the free Polymega App.

Players connect the Polymega Remix to their PC, laptop or handheld (such as the ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion) via USB, then rip their cartridges and discs to its storage. They can then disconnect the Remix and use the Polymega app to play the games.

Excited to announce Polymega Remix will be shipping this May - PLUS Base Unit updates, Polymega App info and more. Details in the link below! https://t.co/ZtI7YaM1rQ pic.twitter.com/n0MacEw5v1 — POLYMEGA (@polymegaHQ) April 15, 2026

In this way, players can still use Polymega’s emulators and its other features – such as Virtual Display modes, patch support, custom playlists, extended set game installations and support for its series of Polymega Collection physical games – on their own devices.

“Polymega Remix is all about flexibility” Playmaji CEO Bryan Bernal said in a statement. “Whether you’re a retro game collector looking to digitize your physical collection or simply someone looking for a more portable way to enjoy your games, Polymega Remix is the perfect solution. The best part is, you can take your entire library with you wherever you go, and for an incredible price.”

Pre-orders for Polymega Remix are available now, and Playmaji expects to start shipping units out in May. The Polymega App will also be available as free download from the Polymega website in May.