Polygon has been sold to Valnet, with the majority of staff laid off

Polygon has been sold to Valnet, with numerous staff let go as part of the sale.

Former Polygon editor-in-chief Chris Plante took to social media to confirm that he is no longer working with the outlet, which was founded in 2012.

“I’m no longer with Polygon,” Plante wrote. If you’re hiring, please consider the many talented writers and editors now on the market. Every one of them deserves a spot on your staff. I won’t be talking more about the sale because I wasn’t involved.”

I'm no longer with Polygon. If you're hiring, please consider the many talented writers and editors now on the market. Every one of them deserves a spot on your staff. I won't be talking more about the sale because I wasn't involved. Going to hang out with my kid. Taking wins where I can. — Chris Plante (@plante.bsky.social) 2025-05-01T15:25:52.013Z

Former Polygon writer Michael McWhertor also took to social media to confirm that he had been affected. Part-time writer Ian Walker also confirmed he’d no longer be working for the brand.

Former senior reporter Nicole Carpenter said, “I’ll say more later, but I no longer have a job. I’m looking for work, as are *so* many of my amazing colleagues. I have lots of ideas and things I’d like to write. I’m really in shock.”

I had a great time working at Polygon. Please let me know if you have any cool job openings! — Michael McWhertor (@mmcwhertor.bsky.social) 2025-05-01T15:10:51.746Z

I'll say more later, but I no longer have a job. I'm looking for work, as are *so* many of my amazing colleagues. I have lots of ideas and things I'd like to write. I'm really in shock. — Nicole Carpenter (@nicolecarpenter.bsky.social) 2025-05-01T15:29:01.360Z

Polygon was founded in 2012 under Vox Media. The site originally launched with a focus on long-read content and magazine-style articles. Over the years, the website has been the home to Brian Crecente, Russ Pitts, Justin McElroy, Griffin McElroy, Arthur Gies, and more.

Valnet is the parent company of several media brands, including TheGamer, Collider, ComicBookResources, MovieWeb, ScreenRant, GameRant, XDADevelopers, and MakeUseOf.

Several other Polygon staffers took to social media to confirm that they had been affected by the sale.

i was just thinking earlier this week "man, i love my job and i'm so excited to jump into summer blockbuster season!"... and now i dont have my job so :) — Petrana Radulovic (she/her) (@petrana.bsky.social) 2025-05-01T15:28:32.746Z

I am among the MANY folks who got laid off today. Don't have anything good or thoughtful to say on it atm. gutted, sad, feel completely fucked. Fuck vox media management forever. they did this shit on may day. vox media union forever. — Ana Diaz (@pokachee.bsky.social) 2025-05-01T15:31:08.384Z

Along with just about everyone else at Polygon, I am now out of a job, ending over a decade at Vox Media for me. Working at Polygon was a wonderful experience, and I'm proud of the work we did there. I will be looking for work, as well as starting my own project(s) on the side. Stay tuned! — Pete Volk (@petevolk.bsky.social) 2025-05-01T15:31:55.880Z

Deputy editor Matthew Reynolds confirmed that he’d also be stepping away from Polygon following today’s news.

“It’s been a privilege to work with an incredibly talented and supportive team who I’ll really miss, and I’m enormously proud of what we’ve accomplished in our time together,” he wrote on BlueSky.