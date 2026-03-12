Pokopia is already one of the best-selling Pokémon spin-offs, after just four days

Game Freak and Koei Tecmo’s Pokémon Pokopia is already one of the best-selling Pokémon spin-off games ever, after just four days of sales.

On Thursday, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company confirmed suspicions that the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive was off to a very strong start, confirming that sales have surpassed 2.2 million as of last weekend.

That figure includes more than 1 million units in TPC and Nintendo’s home market of Japan, the pair said in an announcement.

As summarised by Serebii editor Joe Merrick, this means Pokopia is already in the top 12 selling Pokémon spin-offs ever, based on known digital and physical sales data.

Here's the current known standings for Pokémon spin-off games that have sold over 1 million



Pokopia has already leapfrogged most of them and wil undoubtedly hit near the top pic.twitter.com/qMGO3dr8hK — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) March 12, 2026

Pokopia was released last week, and it soon emerged that dozens of retailers worldwide sold out of the physical version, which is a Game Key Card.

According to The Game Business editor Christopher Dring, UK sales data suggests that physical supply of Pokopia was “seriously undersupplied” at retailers. It’s likely a similar situation worldwide, he said.

VGC’s Pokémon Pokopia review calls it “Pokémon’s best spin-off”, noting that the need to grind late in the game “can’t dull the shine” of the overall experience.

“Pokémon Pokopia is an excellent life simulation game that takes the best bits from the champions of the genre and evolves into something that Pokémon fans and cozy game fans will love,” we wrote. “Late-game grinding doesn’t dull an adventure that’s as full of discovery at 100 hours as it was at one.”

