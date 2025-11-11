PokéPark Kanto, the first permanent Pokémon theme park, will open in February

The Pokémon Company has announced that PokéPark Kanto, the first-ever permanent Pokémon theme park, will open in February.

PokéPark Kanto will open to the public on February 5, 2026, several months earlier than initially announced. PokéPark Kanto is located within a section of Japan’s Yomiuriland Amusement Park in Tokyo.

The Pokémon Company has released the following description for the upcoming attraction;

“Play with lots of Pokémon in Pokémon Forest, discover exclusive merchandise at the Pokémon Trainers’ Market, take in a show at the Gym, or go wild at the Battle Court,”

The park will be split into the Pokémon Forest and Sedge Town. The Pokémon Forest is a trail filled with statues of Pokémon from across the series. Pokémon will be seen in approximations of their natural habitats. Despite the name, non-Kanto native Pokémon will also appear in the park.

Sedge Town will contain shops, performance spaces, and other attractions.

The Pokémon Company has announced Pika Pika Sparks, a “special show featuring Pikachu and friends along with performers, enhanced by music, light, and a slew of other stage effects”.

Exclusive merchandise will be available in the Pokémon Trainer’s Market, including several Pikachu and Eevee plushes.

Sedge Town will also feature Pokémon Center and Poké Mart attractions. The Pokémon Center will feature Chansey and will allow trainers to “watch your Pokémon friends recover in the Healing Machine and make wonderful memories of your adventure.”

The Poké Mart will serve “specialty drinks,” according to the park’s website.

Ticket sales for PokéPark Kanto begin on November 21, 2025. For residents of Japan, tickets will be available via a lottery. Information on how to purchase tickets for visitors outside of Japan is coming soon, according to The Pokémon Company.

Special passes will also be available for the attraction. The Ace Trainer’s Pass will allow guests to access the Pokémon Forest and Sedge Town at any time. “It also offers other perks such as special meet-and-greets, a reserved seat for the Sedge Gym Show, use of priority lanes for attractions, and original merchandise.”

The first PokéPark began in 2005, but at that time was a travelling fairground attraction, rather than a permanent part of a larger theme park like its upcoming modern iteration. The original PokePark was open between March 18, 2005 and September 25, 2005 in Japan.