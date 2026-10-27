Pokémon’s free-to-play MOBA Pokémon Unite is shutting down, The Pokémon Company has confirmed

Cross-platform MOBA Pokémon Unite is shutting down next year, The Pokémon Company has announced.

The game – which is a 5v5 multiplayer battle arena game released on Switch, iOS and Android in July 2021 – will be shutting down on March 23, 2027 at midnight UTC.

According to a statement on the game’s official website, the shutdown will apply to both the Nintendo Switch and mobile versions of the game.

“Thank you for playing Pokémon Unite,” the statement reads. “We regret to inform you that service for Pokémon Unit will end on Tuesday, March 23, 2027, at 00:00 UTC.”

It adds: “We offer our sincerest gratitude to the many Trainers who have played since service started for the Nintendo Switch version on July 21, 2021. We would like to express our thanks to everyone by holding a special event until service ends.

“The Pokémon Unite Aeos Crown 2027 Tokyo competitive tournament (an event for Pokémon Unite only) will also be held as previously announced. We hope you continue to enjoy Pokémon Unite until the final day of service.”

Sales of the Aeos Gem premium currency in the game have already stopped as of today. Players won’t be refunded for Aeos Gems they already have, and will be able to continue spending them until the game ends.

Players are also no longer to sign up for Unite Club, the game’s premium paid monthly membership. Existing Unite Club members have had automatic payment renewals turned off, and will be able to keep using Unite Club features until the end of their current membership period.

An update will be released for the game on November 12 which includes a special event and a ‘library’ feature. “During the event, players will be able to obtain various items, including Unite licenses and Holowear that have appeared in the game up till now,” the statement says.

Players who download this update and complete the required library data download before the game shuts down on March 23, 2027 will still be able to use the Library feature to view certain records and in-game content. Other than this, however, the game will no longer be playable.

Pokémon Unite was one of the major titles contested as part of the competitive Pokémon scene, alongside Pokémon Go, the Pokémon Trading Card game, and the Pokémon Video Game Championships. It was already previously announced that it was being retired from official competitions.