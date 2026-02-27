Pokémon’s big Switch and mobile battle game, Champions, finally has a release date

The Pokémon Company has confirmed that its upcoming mobile and Switch battle game, Pokémon Champions, will finally begin rolling out starting in April.

The Nintendo Switch version of the game will release in April, The Pokémon Company said in a live stream on Friday, followed by the mobile release later this year.

Players will be able to transfer Pokémon caught in the Nintendo Switch versions of Fire Red and Leaf Green via Pokémon Home.

Pokémon Champions is focused on the competitive side of Pokémon battling. The game will also be used during the Pokémon World Championships 2026, replacing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

When Pokémon Champions was announced last year, TPC said players would be able to transfer their Pokémon from Pokémon Home.

While a complete list of compatible games wasn’t announced, both console games, such as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and mobile games like Pokémon Home, were referenced, suggesting the vast majority of currently available Pokémon will be usable in the game.

“Pokémon Champions could be the biggest thing to happen to the competitive Pokémon scene,” VGC wrote in a recent preview.

“Pokémon Champions promises to teach players the competitive side of Pokémon battles, but it also aims to be the home for serious players and official Pokémon events going forward.”