Pokémon Legends: Z-A reveals Battle Club, a 4-player online multiplayer mode

The Pokémon Company has revealed Z-A Battle Club, a brand-new four-player online game mode coming to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 title Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Announced during the closing ceremony of the Pokémon World Championships 2025 in Anaheim, California, Z-A Battle Club sees players attempting to defeat as many Pokémon as they can during a limited time period.

In Ranked Battles, players will compete to earn points, which will contribute to an overall rank.

“Players can earn in-game rewards when a battle ends or when their rank increases, with additional rewards granted based on their final rank when the season ends after a set time period,” according to The Pokémon Company.

“Since rewards vary by season, active participation is necessary to climb the ranks and earn rewards.”

Private Battles will also be available.

VGC recently got a chance to try a world-first hands-on demo with Pokémon Legends Z-A during the Pokémon World Championships in Anaheim, California.

We had the chance to check out the new Mega Rogue Pokemon battles, which sees the player taking on giant-sized versions of Mega-Evolved Pokemon.

Pokémon Legends Z-A will be released on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 16.

Players who buy the Switch edition in either physical or digital form will have the option to upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition of the game by buying an upgrade pack.

According to Nintendo, the Switch 2 Edition of Pokémon Legends Z-A has an improved frame rate and “higher resolution for sharper graphics”.