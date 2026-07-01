Pokémon XP interest list is now open, including Pokémon TCG artist signings and more

The Pokémon XP interest list is now open, allowing attendees to sign up for artist signings, Lego workshops, meet-and-greets, and more.

The Pokémon Company introduced the interest list system in recent years to prevent large queues from forming during Pokémon events. This has typically been done for high-interest opportunities such as Pokémon TCG artist signings or meet-and-greets with veteran Pokémon developers.

The same system will be in place for Pokémon XP, and attendees can now select which events they’d like to be considered for. The Pokémon interest list will close on August 3, and attendees will be notified by email on, or before, August 14 if they’ve been successful.

Pokémon XP will be held in the Moscone Center from Friday, August 28, until Sunday, August 30. The yearly pop-up Pokémon Center will also feature as part of the Pokémon XP experience.

Events at this year’s event include the chance to participate in a workshop led by Pokémon Yuka Morii, who is known for her clay Pokémon sculptures. VGC recently revealed the English-language version of her latest Pokémon TCG card, featuring Manky.

Other Pokémon artists, Jerky, Tika Matsuno, and Naoki Saito, will also be in attendance and will hold autograph signings. Pokémon TCG artists don’t sign trading cards during official Pokémon events; instead, attendees receive large posters of the TCG art, which are then signed.

Tickets for Pokémon XP are currently on sale.

Tickets for the event cost $120 for adults and $70 for kids. In order to gain access to Championship Sunday, which will once again take place in an arena, attendees will require a multi-day pass, which will cost $150 for adults and $120 for kids.