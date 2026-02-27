Pokémon XP detailed: Tickets go on sale soon

The interest list for the Pokémon XP event will open in April.

For both Pokémon XP and the 2026 Pokémon World Championships, attendees can register for the multi-day interest list from April 2 through April 23. They will be notified if they are selected at a later date.

Fans can register their attendee interest for single-day passes beginning early this summer.

New art for the event was also shared, featuring two Pikachu in costume. These Pikachu will likely be sold as plush at the Pokémon Center pop-up at the end, as has been the case for some years.

Pokémon XP will be held in the Moscone Center from Friday, August 28, until Sunday, August 30. The yearly pop-up Pokémon Center will also feature as part of the Pokémon XP experience.

Tickets for the event will cost $120 for adults and $70 for kids. In order to gain access to Championship Sunday, which will once again take place in an arena, attendees will require a multi-day pass, which will cost $150 for adults and $120 for kids.

Pokémon XP will seemingly replace many of the side attractions that have become commonplace during the Pokémon World Championships, such as art exhibits, panels, meet-and-greets, and more.

The Pokémon Company announced last year that in 2026, Championship Sunday, which sees the final matches for all of the divisions of the Pokémon World Championships, will take place in the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.