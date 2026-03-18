Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness is available now on Nintendo Switch 2

Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness is now available on Nintendo Switch 2.

The game, which was first released in 2005, is the first Pokémon game to be added to the Nintendo GameCube portion of Nintendo‘s retro game offering.

First announced last year alongside Pokémon Colosseum, it is now available to users who subscribe to the Expansion Pack add-on.

With Eevee as your companion, fight against an evil organization using Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, available now on #NintendoSwitch2 with GameCube - Nintendo Classics for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members. pic.twitter.com/L2xv6bOmJ5 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 18, 2026

Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness was first released on the Nintendo GameCube on August 4, 2005.

The game is a spin-off RPG set in Orre, the same location as Pokémon Colosseum. Players are tasked with fighting and capturing Shadow Pokémon, of which there are 83 in the game.

The aim is to use a device called the Snag Machine to capture the Shadow Pokémon, then purify their hearts.

Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness won’t support Pokémon Home, and players won’t be able to move their purified Pokemon to other titles like they were in the original release of the game.

GameCube games are available to Switch 2 owners subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass service.

Switch Online’s Expansion Pack add-on, which is needed to play GameCube games on Switch 2, as well as Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance, and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games, costs $49.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 per year.

Other Nintendo GameCube games offered by the service include: