Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness comes to Nintendo Switch 2’s GameCube library next month

Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 next month.

Announced during Pokemon Presents, the game is part of Nintendo‘s Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, and is exclusively available on Switch 2.

Pokémon Colosseum, which was also previously announced for the service alongside XD: Gale of Darkness, was not mentioned.

Pokemon XD: Gale of Darkness was first released on the Nintendo GameCube on August 4, 2005.

The game is a spin-off RPG set in Orre, the same location as Pokémon Colosseum. Players are tasked with fighting and capturing Shadow Pokémon, of which there are 83 in the game.

The aim is to use a device called the Snag Machine to capture the Shadow Pokémon, then purify their hearts.

Unless another game is released before it, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness will be the ninth GameCube game to be added to Switch Online’s library.

The current list is as follows:

Chibi-Robo

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance

F-Zero GX

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

Luigi’s Mansion

Soulcalibur II

Super Mario Strikers

Wario World

Nintendo has already confirmed that other GameCube games coming to the service in the future include Super Mario Sunshine and Pokémon Colosseum. No dates have been given for these games.

GameCube games are available to Switch 2 owners subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass service.

Switch Online’s Expansion Pack add-on, which is needed to play GameCube games on Switch 2, as well as Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance, and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games, costs $49.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 per year.