Pokémon Winds & Waves revealed: New games coming in 2027 for Nintendo Switch 2

Pokémon Winds and Waves have been announced, and they’re coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.

Announced during a Pokémon Presents live stream on Friday, the 10th generation Pokémon games were revealed via a teaser trailer, which is embedded below.

In a trailer for the new generation, the unnamed new region was shown, as was the new starter Pokémon. Browt, Pombon, and Gecqua make up the new trio.

“Trainers will play as the main character of this adventure, where they will have a different outfit depending on the version they are playing,” The Pokémon Company said.

The trailer also revealed the three starter Pokémon set to feature in Winds and Waves. Browt, the grass starter, is a “Bean Chick Pokémon”. Pombom, the fire starter, is a “Puppy Pokémon”. Finally, Gecqua, the water starter, is a “Water Gecko Pokémon”.

Other Pokémon featured in the new trailer include Pikachu, Wailord, Gloom, Tropius, Tangela, Oddish, Slugma, Krabby, Duskull, and more.

Two new Pikachu variants, Ms. Waveychu and Mr. Windychu, were also shown as part of the presentation.

Part of the trailer included a sweeping shot through an underwater environment and focused on water Pokémon, suggesting that water exploration may take on a deeper role in Winds and Waves.

The last generation of Pokémon games kicked off with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo Switch. Generation 9 included Pokémon Legends Z-A, Detective Pikachu Returns, and Pokémon TCG Pocket.

“Pokémon has captured the imagination of millions around the world,” said Kenji Okubo, president of The Pokémon Company International. “This Pokémon Day is extra special as we kick off the celebration of 30 years of Pokémon with exciting announcements for Trainers everywhere. I can’t wait to see ‘What’s Your Favourite’ as we embark on new adventures together.”

As part of the announcement, The Pokémon Company has revealed that beginning with Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves, Brazilian Portuguese will officially be supported as a selectable language for players.

Several other, smaller announcements were made during the anniversary live stream on Friday, including a new music player product, and release dates for Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness and Pokémon’s big Switch and mobile battle game, Champions.