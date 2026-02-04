Pokémon will debut a ‘special video’ during Super Bowl LX celebrating its 30th anniversary

The Pokémon Company has announced that it will premiere a “special video” during the upcoming Super Bowl LX.

In a teaser trailer posted to social media, Jigglypuff – a Pokémon that can put other Pokémon to sleep with its voice – is seen in what appears to be a backstage green room.

The trailer ends with the Pokémon 30 logo, and the date February 8.

The Pokémon Company hasn’t said when the video will broadcast during the Super Bowl LX broadcast, but it may appear in one of the highly sought-after half-time commercial slots.

This video is the latest in a long list of products, events, and collaborations that The Pokémon Company has announced to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the franchise.

Earlier this year, the first images of the Pokémon Lego sets were revealed, featuring Pikachu and Eevee, as well as a huge set featuring Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur.

In January, the Pokémon Company also announced formal plans to expand into Universal Studios Japan. While specific details weren’t shared, the announcement said that the new experience will “stimulate all five senses” and it will “bring the Pokémon world to life in an unprecedentedly interactive and rich way.”

This month will see the opening of PokePark Kanto, a permanent theme park attraction in Tokyo, Japan. Last month, VGC was given the chance to be among the first people to visit the park.