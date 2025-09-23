Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket art gallery coming to Rome

The Pokémon Company International has announced Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket Plaza, an art gallery–inspired pop-up experience coming to Rome, Italy.

The event will take place from September 30, 2025, to October 1, 2025.

Entry to the event will be free, but attendees will be required to obtain a free ticket in advance. Tickets are available now on the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket Plaza Eventbrite page.

Alongside the pop-up experience in Italy, The Pokémon Company has announced plans to tour the Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution Experience & Pokémon TCG Pocket 1st Anniversary Museum around Europe next month.

The event is a “walk-through experiential space where Trainers can admire some of the riveting cards from Mega Evolution in life-size dynamic displays,” according to The Pokémon Company.

The event will take place on the following dates across Europe:

Locations:

Westfield London (Shepherd’s Bush): Friday, 3 Oct. to Sunday, 5 Oct. 2025

Friday, 3 Oct. to Sunday, 5 Oct. 2025 Le Gavia, Madrid: Friday, 10 Oct. to Sunday, 12 Oct. 2025

Friday, 10 Oct. to Sunday, 12 Oct. 2025 Westfield Forum Des Halles, Paris: Friday, 17 Oct. to Sunday, 19 Oct. 2025

Friday, 17 Oct. to Sunday, 19 Oct. 2025 Le Gru, Turin, Italy: Friday, 24 Oct. to Sunday, 26 Oct. 2025

Friday, 24 Oct. to Sunday, 26 Oct. 2025 Westfield Centro, Oberhausen, Germany: Friday, 31 Oct. to Saturday, 1 Nov. 2025

This week, The Pokémon Company has announced that it will hold a pop-up shop in London’s Natural History Museum.

A free ticket will be required to attend the event. Those interested in attending the event can sign up now to be notified when tickets become available on October 1.

The event will run from 26 January 2026 until 22 March 2026 and will include exclusive merchandise such as clothing, stationery, accessories, prints, and a brand-new exclusive plush.