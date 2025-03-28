Pokémon Trading Card Game: Journey Together is out now, reintroducing a popular mechanic.

The lastest set in the Scarlet and Violet expansion, Pokémon Journey Together, is now available in booster boxes, elite trainer boxes, and other products. The set will be available at all major retailers that carry Pokémon cards, as well as local game stores.

The set reintroduces the Trainer’s Pokémon mechanic to the Pokémon Trading Card Game. Trainer’s Pokémon, including N’s Zoroark ex, Lillie’s Clefairy ex, Iono’s Bellibolt ex, and Hop’s Zacian ex are all part of the set, and feature on the booster pack artwork.

Pokémon Journey Together is also the first set to introduce the Enhanced Booster Box. This new product, which is available at local game stores, is a Booster Box of 36 packs, however unlike the regular Booster Box, this also includes a promo card, N’s Reshiram with a special Journey Together stamp. The non-stamped version of the card is available in the normal set.

Pokémon Journey Together has also been added to the Pokémon TCG live app. Physical packs of Pokémon Journey Together cards will come with one code card for a virtual pack, which can be redeemed on the app. The contents of the physical pack do not reflect the contents of the virtual pack in the game.

