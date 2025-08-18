Pokemon Trading Card Game debuts new Mega Charizard Ex card and a brand-new rarity

The Pokémon Company has debuted Mega Attack Rares, a brand-new rarity coming to the Pokémon Trading Card Game, alongside the return of Mega Charizard.

Announced during the closing ceremony of the Pokémon World Championships in Anaheim, California, the new Mega Attack Rares will feature a new art style, and include Japanese text.

This is a reference to the original Mega Evolution cards, which featured Japanese text. The Japanese versions of the cards will feature English text.

Lucario, Gardevoir, and Mega Charizard X have been confirmed to receive these cards.

The announcement video concludes with confirmation that Mega Dragonite is coming to the Pokemon TCG soon. It is likely that Mega Charizard X will debut alongside Mega Dragonite in the second English TCG set of the Mega era.

Japan is set to receive Inferno X, starring Mega Charizard in September, and Mega Dream, starring Mega Dragonite. The English equivalent of these sets will likely see both Inferno X and Mega Dream combined.

As reported by PokeBeach, Mega Dream Ex will serve as this year’s high-class set, however, its theming is currently unknown. The debut of Mega Dragonite could suggest that it will be themed around Pokémon Legends Z-A, the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch title, which will mark the return of Mega Pokémon.

While it’s not expected that any new Pokémon species will debut in the game, hints in the game’s marketing suggest that more new Mega Evolutions will be added, which could make their TCG debuts alongside Dragonite.

The set will debut in Japan on November 28. This will likely result in an early 2026 release in the West. It’s possible that the set will be combined with the Charizard-themed Inferno X set, which will hit Japan in September.

In the West, Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution is due to be released on September 26. Pre-orders for the set have already gone live on The Pokémon Center, where they quickly sold out. The set is the first of the new Mega Evolution era of Pokémon TCG, following the end of the Scarlet and Violet era.

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution will also debut new ‘Mega Ultra Rare’ cards.