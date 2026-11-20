The Pokémon Company will hold a series of Pokémon TCG events later this month focused on getting families into the game.

Pokémon has teamed up with the Secret Life of Dads podcast to hold events intended to get younger fans into the Pokémon TCG. At the event, players can try out the recently released Pokémon Mega Evolution Delta Reign set, which sees the return of the fan favourite Mega Rayquaza.

The Secret Life of Dads is known for its Pints & Ponytails initiative which it says helps dads bond with their daughters, by teaching dads how to style their daughter’s hair. Mat Carter and Lawrence Price of Secret Life of Dads will present a series of sit-down sessions where parents and guardians can bring their children to learn how to play the Pokémon TCG.

The events will be held in:

Those looking to attend the event must reserve a free space via the links above before attending.

The explosion in popularity of the Pokémon Trading Card Game in recent years has meant that getting access to new cards has been difficult for some fans. While The Pokémon Company has said it has addressed this issue by acquiring new production facilities and printing more cards in 2025 than ever before, finding stock of highly desired cards is still difficult for some.

Last month, The Pokémon Company announced that a permanent Pokémon retail store is coming to London.

The store, which is due to open “by 2029,” is “the first of several permanent Pokémon stores that are planned to launch outside of Asia,” according to The Pokémon Company.

A Pokémon retail location did exist outside of Asia between 2001 and 2005, when Pokémon Center New York was open. The store then became the Nintendo Store, which it remains to this day.