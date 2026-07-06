Pokémon to hold charity Pokémon Champions tournament featuring whistling champion, pizza acrobatics champion and more

The Pokémon Company has announced the Champion of Champions tournament, which will see eight champions, including a pizza acrobatics and pillow fighting champion, compete in Pokémon Champions.

The winner of the competition will receive a trip to the Pokémon World Championships in 2027, and a charitable donation made in the winner’s name to the charity of the winner’s choice.

The location of the 2027 Pokémon World Championships has yet to be announced, but it’s likely to be revealed next month during the 2026 Pokémon World Championships.

The Pokémon Company has announced the first four competitors that will take part in the event, including whistling champion Ayna Ziordia Botella, pizza acrobatics champion Nicola Matarazzo, pillow fighting champion Leandro Silva, and doing nothing champion Denis Kwan Hong-Wang.

Competitors in the event will be coached by Ray Rizzo, a three-time Pokémon Video Game Championships World Champion, and considered by many in the hobby to be one of the greatest Pokémon VGC players of all time.

The finale of the tournament will be streamed across Pokémon social channels on July 29.

Pokémon Champions launched on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 earlier this year. Following the end of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet era, Pokémon Champions is now used in the Pokémon Video Game Championships as the default title.

It will make its Pokémon World Championships debut later this year, when the Pokémon World Championships and PokémonXP take place from August 28-30 in San Francisco, California.

The Pokémon Company recently revealed the promo cards that will be available at the event, as well as some of the merchandise that will be on sale in the yearly pop-up Pokémon Center.