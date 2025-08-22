Pokémon Team Rocket’s Moltres Ultra-Premium Collection coming in November

The Pokémon Company will release Team Rocket’s Moltres ex Ultra-Premium Collection this November.

The collection will include three special Moltres EX cards, which feature Destined Rivals stamps. The art on all three cards is identical to the art found in the original Destined Rivals set.

The collection will also come with 18 booster packs, made up of 2 Destined Rivals packs, 2 Journey Together packs, 2 Temporal Forces packs, 2 Paradox Rift packs, 3 Obsidian Flames packs, 3 Paldea Evolved packs, and 3 Scarlet and Violet base packs.

A playmat, deck box, metallic coin, damage counters, and condition markers will also be included.

This is the latest in the UPC product line that was introduced to the Pokémon Trading Card Game some years ago. While most of these collections feature cards with brand-new art, debuting for the first time a part of the set, the Moltres UPC will not.

No pricing information is currently available for the set, or a specific release date outside of November.

The next set expansion in the Pokémon TCG is set to release next month.

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution is due to be released on September 26. Pre-orders for the set have already gone live on The Pokémon Center, where they quickly sold out. The set is the first of the new Mega Evolution era of Pokémon TCG, following the end of the Scarlet and Violet era.

Pokémon TCG: Mega Evolution will also debut new ‘Mega Ultra Rare’ cards.