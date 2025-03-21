Pokemon TCG The Glory of Team Rocket officially revealed

The Pokémon Company has officially revealed the first cards from The Glory of Team Rocket, the next Pokémon TCG set coming to Japan.

Pokémon: The Glory of Team Rocket will contain 98 normal cards in the set. It is currently unknown how large the full set will be, when secret rares and other bonus cards are included.

The Pokémon: The Glory of Team Rocket set will include Team Rocket’s Pokémon as well as Giovanni’s Pokémon. This will be the third Japanese set to see the return of Trainer’s Pokémon after Battle Partners and Heat Wave Arena.

Battle Partners became the English Journey Together set, whereas Heat Wave Arena and Pokémon: The Glory of Team Rocket will combine to form Destined Rivals, the next set coming to the Pokémon TCG.

Pokémon: The Glory of Team Rocket will be released in Japan on April 18.

The Pokémon Company has also revealed the first cards from the upcoming set, including Team Rocket’s Mewtwo EX and Giovanni’s Meowth EX.

The Pokémon Company has also confirmed that it will release a line of new Team Rocket merchandise alongside the release of Pokémon: The Glory of Team Rocket.

So far, clothing, a shoulder bag, an attaché case and more have been confirmed. It’s unknown if these products will come to the online Pokémon Center stores outside of Japan.

It’s expected that cards from Pokémon: The Glory of Team Rocket will be released in English on May 30, as part of Destined Rivals.