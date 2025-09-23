Pokémon TCG: Special Illustration Rare Mega Charizard X coming to Phantasmal Flames appears online

Secret rare cards which will appear in Pokémon TCG Phantasmal Flames, including a Special Illustration Rare Mega Charizard X, have appeared online.

Pokémon TCG Phantasmal Flames will be based on the Japanese set, Inferno X. This set will be released in Japan later this week, and as such, some players have managed to get their hands on it early.

These players have started posting some of the special cards online, including the Special Illustration Rare Mega Charizard X, and the gold Mega Charizard X.

As collated from social media by Pokebeach, the set will also include SIR cards for Mega Lopunny, Mega Sharpedo, Rotom, and Dawn.

It’s currently unknown how many of the cards will be included in Pokémon TCG Phantasmal Flames, but the majority of the Inferno X set will likely be adapted into the English set.

Pokémon TCG Phantasmal Flames will be released on November 14. Pre-orders for the set are already underway.

Pokémon TCG players will have the opportunity to play with Phantasmal Flames cards before launch by attending one of the Pokémon Prerelease tournaments held as part of the Play! Pokémon program, taking place beginning November 1, 2025, at participating independent retailers.

Noteworthy cards from the expansion include:

Six Mega Evolution Pokémon ex.

Four Pokémon ex.

13 illustration rare Pokémon cards.

17 ultra rare Mega Evolution Pokémon ex, Trainer and Energy cards.

Five special illustration rare Mega Evolution Pokémon ex and Supporter cards.

The set will be released in booster boxes, Elite Trainer boxes, booster bundles, and an Ultra-Premium Collection box, which will include another Charizard promo card.